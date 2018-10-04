Tanzania: Magufuli Receives Credentials From Five Envoys At the Statehouse

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Thursday, October 4, 2018, received diplomatic credentials from five new ambassadors to Tanzania.

The new envoys who on submitted their diplomatic credentials to President Magufuli included ambassadors from Norway, Palestine, Kuwait, Sweden and Belgium.

The event, which was held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, was broadcast live via state-run broadcaster, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

"We are looking forward to cooperating with the newly appointed envoys on how we can benefit from the existing diplomatic relations with the involved nations," said Mr Ramadhan Mwinyi, the Foreign Affairs deputy permanent secretary in one-to-one interview with TBC at State House.

Upon their arrival at the State House, the ambassadors were welcomed by President Magufuli and other government officials including Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga, among others.

The envoys sang the Tanzanian National anthem and their countries' anthems and later took group photos with the President and other government officials.