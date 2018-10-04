4 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Congratulates Proteas After Zim Series Win

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas on clinching the ODI Series against Zimbabwe with a match to spare.

The Proteas won the series when they beat their neighbours in the second match by 120 runs at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday evening to go 2-0 up in the series.

The final match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday.

"Congratulations to head coach Ottis Gibson, stand-in captain JP Duminy and all the players and team management on their good start to what is a very important year in this format, leading up to the ICC World Cup in England and Wales next year," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"It has been heart-warming to see the form of our world-class veterans, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir, as well as the continued development of younger players such as Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Heinrich Klaasen.

"A special word of thanks is undoubtedly due to our medical team for the job they have done to get Dale fit and firing again. His value to South African cricket cannot be under-estimated.

"We can all look forward to exciting contests ahead of us this summer against Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka before the players head for the big one in England."

