Nigerian Singer Juggernaut Dies in Car Crash

Egbeoluwa Ademilade, popularly known as Juggernaut.
By Jayne Augoye

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Egbeoluwa Ademilade, popularly known as Juggernaut, is dead.

The deceased who was signed to Seun Anikulapo-Kuti's record label, died on Sunday after his car crashed into a trailer with no backlights in Lagos.

His record label, 5ive Music Group and Black Haus Entertainment, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

He started out his music career as a member and the only rapper in a group of three called the Triple X Entertainment.

His band mates include May D (Moyukun Awodunmila) and Faloads (Femi Falode).

Jugger, as friends fondly called him, attended Corona Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; King's College, Lagos, got admitted to Babcock University but attained a Bachelors of Art at Evangel Christian School of America.

In August, he released his "Retouch Your Swag" single, which premiered on Cloud9.

Until his death, he was a brother, friend and father.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

