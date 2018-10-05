4 October 2018

Nigerian Group Wins World Cancer Day Spirit Award

A Nigerian cancer awareness organisation has been honoured at the 2018 World Cancer Congress held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The organisation, Project PINK BLUE, won the World Cancer Day Spirit Award.
By Halimah Yahaya

The award was presented by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

World Cancer Congress is an initiative of the UICC, which was recognised with Membership Engagement Award.

It takes place every two years in a different country and is hosted by a local member of UICC.

In a statement Wednesday, the Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie Chidebe, explained that the UICC applications were sought from the membership in five categories: advocacy, CEO, collaboration, fundraising and World Cancer Day spirit.

Mr Chidebe added that reviewers with relevant expertise were drawn from across UICC staff to select finalists for each award on the basis of the applications received.

The UICC is a global cancer umbrella organisation founded in 1933 with over 1000 organisations in more than 160 countries uniting the world to reduce the global cancer burden, promotion of greater equity and integration of cancer control into global health.

Project PINK BLUE is a cancer organisation engaged in cancer awareness, free cancer screenings, support to people battling with cancer, patient navigation, advocacy, fundraising for cancer patients, cancer research and psychological support.

