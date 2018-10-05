4 October 2018

Kenya: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump Arrives

U.S First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 4, 2018. She was received by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.
By Ouma Wanzala

US First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Nairobi on the third day of her solo trip to Africa to promote health and education.

Mrs Trump landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 9pm on her maiden visit to Kenya ahead of her talks with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Friday.

She has already visited Malawi and Ghana, and is later expected in Egypt.

"I am so proud of the work this administration is doing through United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) and others, and look forward to the opportunity to take the message of my 'Be Best' campaign to many of the countries and children throughout Africa," she said early this month.

The Be Best campaign, which addresses the social well-being of children, was rolled out this year.

Mrs Trump's agenda resonates with Mrs Kenyatta's Beyond Zero initiative that seeks to alleviate health problems afflicting mothers and children countrywide.

DISCUSSIONS

Mrs Trump’s visit to Kenya follows a discussion she held with Mrs Kenyatta at the White House in Washington, DC in August this year when the Kenyan First Lady accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta on his visit.

Mrs Trump later announced the Africa tour during a reception she hosted for delegates of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly meeting.

On Friday the first ladies will visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust before heading to State House for talks and later to the Kenya National Theatre where they will be treated to cultural performances.

Mrs Trump will conclude her tour by visiting Egypt.

Also at the airport to receive her was US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec and Mrs Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Constance Gakonyo, among others.

