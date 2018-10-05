Kenya: More Questions Over Monica Kimani's Gruesome Murder

More questions are coming up as detectives continue probing the gruesome murder of Ms Monica Kimani two weeks ago at her Kilimani apartment in Nairobi.

This following the confession of TV presenter Ms Jacque Maribe that her fiancé Joseph Irungu shot himself on the shoulders in her house in Lang'ata, Nairobi.

Maribe's statement contradicts initial statements that the two prime suspects in the murder gave the police.

The two suspects initially told police at the Lang'ata police station that Mr Irungu was shot by thugs who fled.

Investigators are now trying to establish which of the two statements is factual.

Detectives are also trying to establish why Mr Irungu shot himself and what they were arguing over with TV present before the incident.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE GUN

Ms Maribe, in her statement, told the police that she was involved in an argument with her fiancé before he shot himself.

However, the reason of argument is yet to come to light.

Another question that detectives are trying to get an answer to is whether shooting was a diversionary tactic by the suspect.

In her early statement to the police, Ms Maribe said that she had only seen the suspect with a gun once and warned him against carrying it to her house.

So does Irungu have another gun, which he once carried to Maribe house? Or is it the one he shot himself with?

The owner of the gun used in the shooting, Mr Brian Kassaina, who is Maribe's neigbour, is also being held in police custody.

Police are also trying to find out why the couple opted to seek medical attention at the Kijabe Mission Hospital which is located over 60 kilometres away from Ms Maribe's house.