4 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Socialite Zari Lands Key Ambassadorial Role in Uganda

By Chad Kitundu

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has come a long way, and her decision to quit music might perhaps be the best she ever made. This after Uganda's Ministry of Tourism appointed her an ambassador for Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Two days ago, the socialite announced on Instagram, without giving details, that she was working on something big with the Ministry of Tourism.

"Planning something big at the Ministry of Tourism and Wild Life Uganda, with Minister Godfrey Kiwanda... For the love of my beloved country," she wrote.

Her appointment comes after President Yoweri Museveni criticized the tourism board and Ugandan embassies for not doing enough to market the country.

PEARL OF AFRICA

Last week at the passing out of 487 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) game rangers at Paraa in Murchison Falls national park, Mr Kiwanda had said that at least 2 million tourists visit Uganda every year. The country's target, he said, is 4 million tourists.

But an unimpressed Museveni likened Kiwanda's remarks to someone comparing two pigmies and measuring who is taller.

"They are all short, why don't you look for tall people to compare," Museveni said.

On Wednesday the minister met Zari to discuss Pearl of Africa and Visit Uganda, as a means of promoting Uganda to the outside world.

