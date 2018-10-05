Kenya: Monica Kimani's DNA Test Results Reveals Killer - Police

Results of DNA analysis on samples collected from the house of slain businesswoman Monica Kimani are out.

The outcome of the tests was submitted to the officers handling the murder case at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday.

Details of the results have been kept confidential because the outcome is part of evidence to be adduced in court by the prosecution.

However, police sources on Thursday told the Nation that they had proved beyond doubt the identity of the killer.

WITNESSES QUESTIONED

On Wednesday, detectives interrogated more witnesses as they battled to unravel the gruesome murder that happened in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The investigators questioned two people who met with the main suspect, Mr Joseph Irungu, at Ms Kimani's house moments before she was murdered.

The two, a Lebanese national and a Kenyan only identified as Owen for security purposes, were needed for a second time to corroborate the evidence that police have gathered so far.

Ms Kimani, 28, was murdered in her house on the night of September 19 and 20, and her body-- with a throat slit from ear to ear, taped tied mouth and tied legs and hands-- left in the bathtub with the water running.

Her assailants threw her two phones in a bathtub full of water before locking the house and leaving with the apartment keys.

CYBERCRIME UNIT

Sources said cybercrime investigations unit had been brought on board to find out who the main suspect in the murder, Mr Joseph Irungu, may have met with or communicated with before and after the murder.

"They are also reviewing CCTV footage that captured the suspect leaving the apartment, with the aim of establishing the identity of the man who was with him in the car," the officers said.

Three suspects, Mr Irungu, his fiancé and TV anchor Jacque Maribe and businessman Brian Kassaine, are in police custody under terms granted by a court in Kiambu.