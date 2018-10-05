4 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: JKIA Terminal to Be Closed Down for Melania Trump's Arrival Today

By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) will close down JKIA Terminal Two during the arrival and departure of US First Lady Melania Trump.

Ms Trump is expected in the capital city for a two-day visit to highlight United States' support in early-childhood education, wildlife conservation, and HIV prevention.

KAA announced in a statement that the terminal will be closed on Thursday from 5:30pm to 9pm and on Saturday from midnight to 9am.

"During this time all the domestic flight operations handled at T2 will be handled at JKIA's Terminal 1D. Terminal 1E (T1E) will be used for International Arrivals and Terminal 1B (T1B) FOR International departures," read part of the statement.

SECURITY CHECKS

KAA also advised travellers to be at the JKIA at least three hours before departure time to allow enough time for airport security checks.

Mrs Trump will among other things watch a performance by Sarakasi dancers at the Kenya National Theatre on Friday.

Mrs Trump will be accompanied at the national theatre by Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has confirmed Mrs Trump's attendance.

