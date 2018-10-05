Kenya: Exclusive - Dylan Kerr Could Soon Dump Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia could lose coach Dylan Kerr at the end of the 2018 season, if recent developments at the club are anything to count on.

The Englishman, who is in his 14th month at the club he joined July last year, has recently expressed displeasure with the club's management after the players went on a 25-day training boycott.

The boycott, to protest delayed salaries and bonuses for the month of August, led to a four-match losing streak that before the 2-2 draw against Mathare United in Kisumu on Sunday, when Gor Mahia received their 17th league trophy.

Even on what should have been a day of uncorking the champagne bottle and toasting to the league triumph, the coach couldn't hide his frustration with the club management.

CONSIDERING QUITTING

"I am not happy with the attitude of what's happening with the club. I'm not happy with the club for what they've done with (the players') salaries but they are hurting me, they are hurting the coach and that comes to the case, I either stay or the chairman fires me," he said in a televised post-match interview.

Nairobi News understands that going by his comments, Kerr is seriously considering quitting the club, with a number of offers from across the continent on the table.

His imminent departure - if he actually leaves at the end of the season - will be in keeping with the club's tradition of never staying with one coach for more than 18 months, at least since July 2007.

COACHES TURNOVER

His predecessor, Brazilian coach Jose Marcelo aka Ze Maria, served for 16 months (March 2016 to June 2017) before dumping Gor for Albanian giants KF Tirana.

Before Ze Maria, Scotsman Frank Nuttall was at the helm for 18 months after replacing compatriot Bobby Williamson who had a 13-month stint with the Kenyan giants.

Other coaches who've similarly served the club for less than 18 months are Croatian Zdravko Logarusic (15), Zedekiah Otieno (16), Cameroonian Anaba Awono (five), Gideon Ochieng' (nine), Raphael Auka (20 days), James Siang'a (12) and Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo (10 months).

Will Kerr, who reportedly turned down three offers from across the borders in June, break this jinx? We can only wait and see.