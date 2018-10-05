4 October 2018

Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Rejected in Kenya Bags Two Awards in Nigeria

By Thomas Rajula

Kenyan Nollywood actress and producer Connie Kabarry has won two awards in Nigeria.

She won in the categories of Nollywood Pan African Film Maker of The Year (East Africa) and Nollywood Actress Of The Year (East Africa) during the Nollywood Excellence and Leadership Awards (The NELAS) 2018 held in Abuja State on September 30.

Connie had previously said that she passed through hell before she finally got herself in Nollywood, and to where she is today.

She had tried her hand in acting in Kenya but many producers turned her down. But last year she got her break in Nollywood.

"I know so many people are passing through the same because I was getting messages from so many people who wanted me to help them explore their talents," she said during the launch of her Connie Kabarry Productions in Kisumu a few weeks ago.

She also started Team Connie Kabarry for people interested in the film industry but who have not gotten the opportunity to showcase what they can do.

The members registered so far exceed 58 members. They launched their first movie as a team, The Devil You Know, in Kisumu and Nairobi on September 7 and 8, respectively.

When leaving for the awards on September 28, she had indicated that a lot more was in store, including preparations for a television series which would be a collaboration of Kenyan and Nigerian cast and crew.

"I am overwhelmed with what God is doing in my life and I am so grateful for the new Nollywood family that God connected me with... My intention is to introduce as many Kenyans as possible to Nollywood. I can't wait to see Riverwood and Nollywood working together," she said.

Connie will jet back into Nairobi at 2am on Friday. Her welcoming party will be at Club Platinum, in Kenya Cinema, Nairobi, from 8pm on Thursday, as her Team Connie Kabarry counts down to her arrival with the awards she bagged.

Connie is the wife of benga musician Dola Kabarry.

