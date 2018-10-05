Kenya: CS Amina Assures No Leakage, Integrity of Exams Intact

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has guaranteed that this year's national examination will be devoid of any irregularities.

Mohamed says all loopholes that often lead to cheating have been sealed and assured that candidates sitting for this year's exams will be awarded their rightful marks when the results are released.

"We are actually in a good place than we have ever been. I have been having meetings with my colleagues in the ministries of Interior and ICT to ensure that everything goes as planned when the times comes," said the CS on Thursday when she appeared before the Senate Education Committee.

She cautioned parents not to be duped by unscrupulous individuals who claim to sell genuine examination papers and warned that those caught engaging in such and any other malpractice will be severely punished.

"The ministry is aware that some school heads have asked parents to contribute money so that they can buy 'fake' examination papers. I want to however advise parents that no paper has leaked, and no parent should be asked to remove a single coin," she cautioned.

Mohamed stressed that surveillance in schools across the country suspected to plan to engage in exam cheating had been heightened.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates are slated to sit for their papers at the end of this month while those sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will sit theirs between November 2 and 28.

During the Thursday session before the Christopher Langat (Bomet)-led committee, Mohamed took the opportunity to apologise to the members of Abasuba community for their children being taught in Dholuo as a medium of instruction something she termed to be a violation of the community's rights.

The issue which was widely discussed in the session was brought forward after the community in question petitioned the Senate raising issue with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) which has announced that starting January next year the indigenous language to be taught in Suba Primary schools will be Dholuo.

In the petition, the members complained that the community had in the past been neglected hence risked being extinct due to the introduction of Dholuo as a medium of instruction in Basuba schools.