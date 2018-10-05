4 October 2018

Kenya: Keep Politics Out of Water Issues, Governor Sonko Tells Leaders

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday told off politicians who are using water resources as an issue to gain political mileage.

In particular, Governor Sonko has singled out politicians from neighbouring counties, who are threatening to interfere with supply of water to Nairobi City.

"No one can pretend to own water resources in the country. Water is a national resource and Nairobi is the Capital City of Kenya," said Sonko.

Speaking at Jamhuri Park during the ongoing Nairobi International Trade Fair, Sonko said that the Nairobi City County Government is legally in possession of land title deed of Ndakaini Dam which is among the sources of water for the capital city.

The governor said his administration will strive to ensure water supply to the city is improved to end cases of water rationing.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has already cemented his legacy of uniting Kenyans after the historic hand shake. We won't allow politicians to use divisive politics for political mileage. Let's focus on our development agenda and keep out politics from our agenda," said Sonko.

Meanwhile, Sonko has reiterated that his administration will not allow traders to hike prices of unga in Nairobi due to the current hard economic times.

The governor said the national government has already issued a directive to traders to sell a 2kg packet of maize flour at Sh75.

In his speech, the President supported Governor Sonko's remarks saying that millers should reduce maize flour prices due to reduction of production costs and maize prices.

"Millers should be mindful of their social responsibility by ensuring maize flour prices are not hiked," he said.

