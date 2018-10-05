Kenya: Tight Security, Traffic Control as Melania Trump Tours

Security will be beefed up and traffic strictly controlled on Nairobi's major roads on Friday to facilitate United States First Lady Melania Trump's itinerary on her maiden visit to Kenya.

A statement to newsrooms from the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) said Mrs Trump, who landed on Thursday night, will first visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust accompanied by her Kenyan counterpart Margaret Kenyatta.

PLANS

"Mrs Trump will then head to State House for talks and later to the Kenya National Theatre where they will be treated to Kenyan Creative Cultural Performances," it said.

This means there will be tight security along Lang'ata Road, which leads to the wildlife trust located inside Nairobi National Park.

The same situation will prevail along roads leading to the Kenyatta National Theatre, where Sarakasi dancers will perform.

The dancers will feature the story of a young Kenyan girl who grew up in a low-income settlement but later rose to stardom.

EGYPT NEXT

Mrs Trump is visiting following her discussion with Mrs Kenyatta in August, when the latter accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

The US First Lady announced her solo tour of Africa during a reception she hosted for delegates to the 73rd Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She has visited Ghana and Malawi and will head to Egypt from Kenya.

Mrs Trump has brought to Africa her 'Be Best' campaign that addresses the social wellbeing of children in terms of their heath and education, goals that are similar to those of Mrs Kenyatta's Beyond Zero initiative.

Earlier on Thursday, President Trump tweeted about his wife's visit to Africa, saying: "Our county's great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. People love her and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see.