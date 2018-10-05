Kenya: Expect Heavy Traffic as Maggie Tours Melania Around the City

Nairobi motorists should brace themselves for a day of heavy traffic as US First Lady Melania Trump tours the city.

Melania arrived in the capital city on Thursday night and has a packed schedule for Friday.

On Friday, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will take Melania to visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust before heading to State House for talks.

The two will later visit the Kenya National Theatre where they will be treated to cultural performances.

SECURITY REASONS

The White House has not yet publicly detailed Mrs Trump's itinerary, citing security reasons.

Planning for the trip began in earnest last year. The Secret Service whittled down the list of available options for security reasons, and then Melania picked countries where she could mix work with a small amount of tourism.

Morocco was considered, but abandoned in the end because Melania was wary that the reception planned for her might strike some as too grand and ceremonious.

Melania recently hosted Mrs Kenyatta at the White House and said, in a speech last week at the United Nations, that she was planning to learn more about the work done by Agency for International Development in Kenya on early childhood education.