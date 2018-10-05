Kenya: Melania Trump Arrives in Nairobi for a Landmark Visit

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening for a landmark visit. She was received by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The plane carrying the US First Lady, who is on the third leg of her first solo visit to four African countries, touched down shortly before 9pm Nairobi time.

Before coming to Kenya, Mrs Trump started her African tour in Ghana early in this week before proceeding to Malawi.

Also at the airport to receive the US First Lady was the US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec and the Chief of Staff in the Kenyan First Lady's Office Constance Gakonyo, among others.

The First Lady's visit to Kenya follows a discussion she held with Mrs Kenyatta at White House when the Kenyan First Lady accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta on a visit to Washington DC in August this year.

This was followed by an announcement by the US First Lady during a reception she hosted for delegates to the 73rd Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where she confirmed her visit to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

On Friday, the US First Lady accompanied by her Kenyan counterpart will visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust before heading to State House for talks and later to the Kenya National Theatre where they will be treated to Kenyan creative cultural performances.

The US First Lady will conclude her tour of Africa by visiting Egypt.