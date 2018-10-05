Rwanda: Twenty Three Crews Register for Rwanda Mt. Gorilla Rally

A total of 23 rally drivers have confirmed they will compete in the 2018 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally; according to race organisers, Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

The two-day event starts today and will be climaxing tomorrow.

The ARC title holder, Jean Claude Gakwaya and his navigator Jean Claude Mugabo have registered for the competition.

Fans will be pleased to see the return of former national champion Davite Giancarlo and Ruddy Canthanede while other big names include Eric Gakwaya, Din Imtiaz, and Jean Jean Giesen.

Burundian driver Rudy Cantanhede has also won the Mountain Gorilla Rally four times.

The racers will today be flagged off from Mwogo-Nyamata before racing in Gashyushya-Mwogo in the afternoon. Both are venues in Bugesera district the distance is 36.1 kilometers.

The last event of the day will be held at Amahoro Stadium with a brief 1.5km race at 3pm.

On Saturday, the 23 crews will run from Muhanda- Ruli (23.82km), the second stage will be from Ruli - Muhondo (27.13km), third stage will be from Nyange- Shyorongi (16.30km) where the rally will be closing at 5pm.

After the penultimate Rwanda Mountain Gorillas Rally, the national championship will end with Rallye des Mille Collines next month.