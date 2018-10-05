Rwanda: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Cadres Call on RPF Secretary General

The Secretary General of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) on Thursday received a delegation from their Zimbabwean counterparts ZANU-PF.

The ZANU-PF delegation was led by Sithembiso G.G Nyoni, the party Secretary for Business Enterprise, who is also the country's Minister for Women and Youth Affairs.

The meeting, according to the visiting delegation, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two ruling parties, and see how they can work together for the betterment of the peoples of the two countries.

According to Nyoni, the discussions, held at the RPF headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo, explored more on how the two parties can work together to promote the business environment of both economies.

"As ruling parties we need to be catalysts in the business environment, doing business ourselves so that we do not lean solely on hand-outs. We need to lead by example," she said during an interview with The New Times after the closed door meeting.

She added that she was very impressed by the mode of "professionalism and clarity" displayed by RPF in sharing ideas on the organisation of the party in the spheres of self-reliance.

On his part, Ngarambe appreciated the visit and said it is part of broader efforts toward strengthening relations between the two parties which will benefit to the citizens of the two countries.

"We cherish collaboration and sharing of knowledge and we'll continue this spirit with Zimbabweans and others", he said in an interview.