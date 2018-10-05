4 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Cadres Call on RPF Secretary General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelly Rwamapera

The Secretary General of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) on Thursday received a delegation from their Zimbabwean counterparts ZANU-PF.

The ZANU-PF delegation was led by Sithembiso G.G Nyoni, the party Secretary for Business Enterprise, who is also the country's Minister for Women and Youth Affairs.

The meeting, according to the visiting delegation, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two ruling parties, and see how they can work together for the betterment of the peoples of the two countries.

According to Nyoni, the discussions, held at the RPF headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo, explored more on how the two parties can work together to promote the business environment of both economies.

"As ruling parties we need to be catalysts in the business environment, doing business ourselves so that we do not lean solely on hand-outs. We need to lead by example," she said during an interview with The New Times after the closed door meeting.

She added that she was very impressed by the mode of "professionalism and clarity" displayed by RPF in sharing ideas on the organisation of the party in the spheres of self-reliance.

On his part, Ngarambe appreciated the visit and said it is part of broader efforts toward strengthening relations between the two parties which will benefit to the citizens of the two countries.

"We cherish collaboration and sharing of knowledge and we'll continue this spirit with Zimbabweans and others", he said in an interview.

Rwanda

Rhineland-Palatinate to Increase Support to Rwanda

Rhineland-Palatinate state government will continue raising its support to Rwanda through contributing to educational… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.