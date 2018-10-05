Zimbabwe: Samukange Ditches Kasukuwere

Harare lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange has renounced agency in a case in which he was appearing for former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges. Mr Samukange, who is Zanu-PF legislator for Mudzi South constituency, cited conflict of interest in a letter deposited at the Harare Magistrates' Courts yesterday.

In an interview last night, Mr Samukange said the decision follows concerns raised by youths in his constituency.

He said the youths registered their concern over his decision to act for Kasukuwere when Zanu-PF is fighting corruption.

"When this occurred I made self-introspection and heeded the appeal by the party youths in my constituency to avoid being conflicted," said Mr Samukange.

"I have since communicated to Kasukuwere my decision to withdraw my services."

Mr Samukange said Kasukuwere had since accepted his decision.

Last month, Mr Samukange infuriated the Zanu-PF Youth League when he offered legal services to Kasukuwere who is accused of corruption. The youths questioned the legislator's political standing.

They found everything wrong with Mr Samukange over alleged endeavours to throw spanners in the work of the party thrust to combat corruption.

Kasukuwere is facing criminal abuse of office charges and is out on $3 000 bail.

Three of the charges relate to land allocations made to Mrs Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, while he was Local Government minister and a fourth one arose from alleged tender violations in granting investment firm, Brainworks, a tender to perform brokerage services to the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.