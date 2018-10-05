5 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Mahendere Scoops Award in SA

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Celebrated gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere is on cloud nine after scooping the best African gospel artiste of the year gong at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMA) held in South Africa over the weekend.

Minister Mahendere outshone seven other competitors -- Puseletso Khanyane (Lesotho), Godwin Omighale (Nigeria), Linda Dlamini (Swaziland), Ndududzo Matse (Swaziland), DelpeaceNadejo (Nigeria), Sihle Mathunjwa (Swaziland) and Great Stone (Nigeria) -- when he emerged the winner.

The musician who received a huge welcome at the Harare International Airport on Monday said he was overwhelmed by the victory.

"I am very happy and feel so honoured by this great achievement to receive regional recognition at such a prestigious event and indeed God has done it for us again in this year of dominating territories," he said.

The "Mwari Munondigonera" hit-maker also thanked his parents, wife, fans and producer for their unwavering support.

"I would like to thank my parents for raising us in the Lord and my beautiful wife Vimbai for being the best companion by helping me to become who we I am today.

"I also thank Prophet Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa for making the minister in me through their expertise. I also appreciate the support from fans and my producer Nigel Nyangombe," he said.

Meanwhile, he said fans should anticipate a new classical worship album that will be released in November which will include a track with renowned Nigerian musician Psalmist Jimmy D who is famously known for his song "Mighty Man of War".

"Our fans have been waiting for something new and the wait will soon be over as we are dropping a classical worship album during the first week of November. There is a special track I recorded with Psalmist Jimmy D called "My Time Has Come".

In May this year, Minister Mahendere also won best international gospel artiste of the year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom edition.

The INGOMA was founded in 2013 by young people who are actively involved in the gospel music industry.

The INGOMA serves as the face and voice for the upcoming and independent gospel or Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating their talent through recognition and awarding them.

