Kenya: DNA Outcome Nails Jowie in Monica Kimani's Murder

Nairobi — Detectives investigating the murder of Monica Kimani are now certain that one of the prime suspects Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was involved after DNA tests turned positive, indicating that he actually played part in the killing of the 28-year-old businesswoman.

Police had asked for more time to probe Jowie and his fiancée Jackie Maribe, a journalist with Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV, who has prominently featured in the investigation since her arrest on Saturday last week.

Jowie, Maribe and their neighbour at Royal Park estate in Lang'ata, Brian Kasaine are all in custody, having been arraigned in court over the murder that occurred on the night on September 29, before her body was discovered in a bathtub at her apartment in Lamuria Gardens in Kiliamani, with her throat slit. Her hands and legs were also tied when the body was discovered by her brother who had failed to reach her on phone and decided to visit the house.

"The DNA results are out and it is a 99.99 per cent match of the samples harvested from Jowie," a senior detective at the Homicide unit, who saw the results told Capital FM News. "We have no doubt that Jowie was at the scene," he emphasized.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti was not willing to discuss the probe in detail, but has hinted that two of the suspects in custody will face a murder charge.

Results on samples taken from Maribe are not yet out for police to confirm if she was with Jowie at the crime scene, after CCTV footage in the compound showed that he was accompanied by another person when he drove in Maribe's Toyota Allion, that is detained at Kilimani Police Station.

The deceased was murdered on the day she arrived in the country from Juba, where she operated their family business, and was scheduled to travel to Dubai to meet her South Sudanese fiancée, with whom they were reportedly planning a wedding.

Another detective briefed on the DNA outcome said it shows that Jowie may have had sexual contact with the deceased before or after the killing.

"Let's not dwell much on that because this is part of the evidence we will be presenting in court next week," the officer said.

Jowie is due in court on Monday when he will formally plead to the murder charge, among other charges, including giving false information to police.

Police said they are yet to decide if to charge Maribe with murder, but are certain that she is guilty of giving false information and aiding Jowie in his cover-up plot.

After allegedly killing Monica, Jowie reportedly went to Maribe's house, where they lived together, and shot himself on the shoulder after an argument with the TV presenter but the two reported the matter at Lang'ata Police Station as an attack by gunmen outside their house. Jowie had been living with Maribe since June this year when he proposed to her at an event streamed live on their social media accounts.

"We are yet to establish Maribe's involvement in the murder, if any, but we have a problem with the fact that she helped her boyfriend in the cover-up by washing their house and even painted it to ensure no one ever gets to know that there was a shooting there," our source, who is actively involved in the investigation, said.

Maribe is also accused of giving wrong information about Jowie's movements on the night Monica was murdered, and also misled police about the gun Jowie used to shoot himself, and which was later recovered in their neighbour Kasaine's house.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they have since established that the pistol was irregularly issued to Kasaine in 2015 and its licence had expired. This is a charge they are considering against Kasaine and Jowie on illegal possession.

Police are narrowing down to money as the motive of the murder, after it emerged that Monica was in possession of a large sum in foreign currency when she arrived in the country.