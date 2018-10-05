5 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Melania Trump in Kenya Ahead of Egypt Tour to End Africa Visit

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Kenya on Thursday night, to a busy schedule of the East African nation, before heading to Egypt.

She began her solo trip to Africa, in Ghana then Malawi before arriving in Nairobi.

She kicked off her busy schedule on Friday morning, with a visit to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is considered the world's most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation Centre.

She was later expected at State House, accompanied by her host First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who received her at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on arrival.

A program released by State House, shows that the US First Lady was scheduled to watch a play at the Kenya National Theatre, accompanied by her host for Kenyan creative cultural performances.

State House said Melania's visit to Kenya follows a discussion she held with Margaret at White House when the Kenyan First Lady accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta on a visit to Washington DC in August.

