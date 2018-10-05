Mozambique: Frelimo Candidate Promises Bridge Over Mufa River

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 4 Oct (AIM) - The mayoral candidate of the ruling Frelimo Party for the western city of Tete, Carlos Carvalho, has promised to build a bridge over the Mufa river, a small tributary of the Zambezi, to allow easier circulation of people and goods in the city.

Speaking on Wednesday at an election rally in the Tete neighbourhood of Degue, Carvalho included the bridge in a string of promises of what Frelimo would do if it returned to power in the municipal elections scheduled for 10 October.

"The lack of a bridge over the Mufa river is a problem for many Tete citizens", he said, "because they are unable to go shopping and undertake other activities in the centre of the city. Children are also unable to study when it rains, because they cannot cross to the other bank of the river. This holds up development. We recognise this problem, and Frelimo has the solution for the next five year term of office".

"We said that we already have the solution, because we trust in you and that you are going to vote for Frelimo", he added. "You cannot fail to vote for Frelimo, because in our election manifesto we have identified the problems and the solutions for the city of Tete".

Carvalho also promised that "the residents of Degue will have buses which will facilitate the movement of people. And to this end we will have to improve the conditions of the road".

The Frelimo first provincial secretary in Tete, Fernando Bemane, who was assisting Carvalho's campaign in the city, told reporters "we're being well received by the municipal citizens. That's why we say that Frelimo will continue to govern this municipality, because we are going to win these elections on 10 October".

One obvious problems for Carvalho's bridge promise is that Frelimo has always run Tete municipal council, and yet up until today there is still no bridge over the Mufa. Indeed, Carvalho himself serve as mayor of Tete from 2009 to 2013, and in that term of office he did not build a bridge over this small watercourse.