4 October 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Death Toll of 90 From Terrorist Attacks

Maputo — The terrorist attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado have resulted in the deaths of 90 people and injuries to a further 67, according to the General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael.

Speaking to reporters in Maputo on Thursday, during the ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of the general peace agreement between the Mozambican government and the Renamo rebels, Rafael said "the criminals have burnt down 1,065 houses, and so 1,065 families are without a roof over their heads because of these actions".

Rafael added that the police will continue working to protect Mozambicans living in the affected districts of Cabo Delgado.

"The defence and security forces are working, confident that the people living in areas prone to attacks will collaborate with the police so that we can beat the criminals", he declared.

As for the municipal election campaign under way in the country's 33 municipalities, Rafael said the police are satisfied with the general thrust of the campaign. "All the parties and groups of citizens involved in the campaign are respecting the appeal made by the police", he claimed.

The police had registered 16 "occurrences", some of them criminal in nature, but Rafael did not go into them in any detail.

He once again urged all those involved in the campaign "to avoid any alteration in public security. We must transform these elections into a festival".

