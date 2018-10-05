Nigeria: Much Ado About Police Special Promotions

Last week, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris addressed a letter, to the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, urging him to take a recourse on inherent laid down procedure in attempt to reverse some promotions made by the immediate past PSC chairman, Mike Okiro. Both Smith and Okiro are former Inspector Generals of Police. The Nigerian Police Force have a staff strength of about 371,800, with plans for yearly increase by 31,000 for the next five years to attain 650,000 staff strength. In order to attain such targets, those already in the service need to be promoted as at when due and to pave ways for new ones to come in. Between January 1, 2017 and June 11th, 2018 when Okiro exited PSC Board, over 14,114 police officers were promoted by the commission, and that include a total of 9, 973 police officers the PSC promoted in 2017 alone. While addressing the press on February 11, 2018, Okiro said out of the 9, 973, were 2 two commissioners and 13 deputy commissioners, 41 assistant commissioners, 54 chief superintendent, 52 superintendent and 513 deputy superintendent of police promoted to the next positions above their ranks respectively.

According to Okiro, the 9,973 also include 3,365 assistant superintendent of police and 5,933 inspectors who were promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent respectively. By February 12, 2018, the PSC also announced the promotion of 414 Police Officers to assistant inspector general of police, commissioners of police and others. Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the PSC approved the promotion of 414 senior police officers to their next ranks. On April 20, 2018, Ikechukwu Ani stated that, at the Commission's 27th plenary meeting okiro presided over, promotion of the Ag. Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to the rank of Commissioner of Police and that of 17 other officers were approved. This is just as Ani added that the Commission also approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police. Others he said are 16 senior Police Officers promoted to their next ranks.

Again, on April 19, 2018, the PSC said it approved the special promotion of 45 police officers for gallantry. It disclosed also that it approved the promotion of 13 others who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudumuje Onwuamadike, aka Evans, a notorious kidnapper, and 21 members of his gang. Ani, said this in a statement released same day in Abuja, adding that the commission took the decision at its 27th Plenary Meeting in Abuja. "The promotion and acting appointments were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians," he said. Lastly, on June 8, 2018, the PSC approved the promotion of f 3,665 senior Police officers. The promotion was one of the high points of the Commission's 28 Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Friday, June 8th 2018. The Plenary Meeting was the last official function of Mike Mbama Okiro PSC Board whose tenure came to an end on Monday, June 11th, 2018. Despite the quantum of promotions by the last PSC Board, it is still a far cry. The promotion of about 10,000 police men in 2017 will leave over 360,000 others marking the time. Definitely, there must be deluge of complaints by those yet to be elevated, who possibly are due or overdue, perhaps as a result of their own making or level of resources and spaces available. Several petitions and complaints were said to have been lodged before the new PSC Board, which led the commission chairman to set up a committee headed by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a former justice of the Supreme Court and the next most ranking member of the new PSC Board.

According to the petitioners/complainants, the promotions were largely done in contravention of the PSC General Promotion Guidelines, saying it takes a minimum of three years for an officer between the ranks of ASP to ACP to be considered for another promotion, during which time he/she must have attended the relevant promotion courses and passed the prescribed examination

This is just as the PSC spokesman Ani , confirmed in a telephone conversation with the LEADERSHIP on Tuesday that the commission has constituted a panel headed by Justice Ogunbiyi to review previous promotions made by Okiro-led PSC Board "I don't know term of reference of the panel, but I am aware that a committee has been set up to review the promotion exercise carried out by the last PSC Board" In the IGP Idris wrote to the current PSC Chairman, he lamented that he first regarded it as mere normal rumours when he began to read in the news media that Smith had constituted a committee being headed by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi to review and demote Police officers promoted between 2016 and 2018 by the last PSC Board.

He said, the news began to assume life of its own when Smith's personal assistant, CP Olayinka Balogun (Rtd) had on September 19, 2018 in the office of the Commissioner of police, Oshogbo boasted that the commission has concluded plans to single out some officers for demotion.

Idris said beside requirements of extant laws, courtesy demands that the PSC chairman first confide in him before constituting a panel to review promotions exercise duly carried out from 2016 till date. Since only those who hire can fire, recruitment, promotion and disciplining of the police officers are within joint prerogative powers of the PSC and IGP offices. He said none of the two offices can suo moto or single-handedly carry out any of the exercise without being a nullity. Idris told Smith in the letter that as a matter of tradition, protocol and laws governing police promotions, he first recommended his officers for elevations before the then PSC board led by Okiro could approve. And that any action Smith is taking about those promotions are not just being directed at Okiro but whimsically targeted at him, being the head of police operations. Behind the subtle tone of the letter is the stern warning, that Smith should be guided by the rules of engagement, on the grounds that as the head of operation, no promotion could have been made without his input. This is just Idris told Smith to either set aside the demotion plan or risk "head on collision" with him.

The letter titled "Re: Planned Demotion of Police Officers Promoted Between 2016 and 2018 by the Newly Constituted Board of the Police Service Commission", and dated September 23, 2018, dwelled deeply on illegality of planned demotion single-handedly by Smith. The IGP said even though the PSC Chairman has the right to discipline or demote officers of the force, but he has to tread the path of constitutionality, legality, duties and powers conferred concomitantly on offices of PSC Chairman and that of the IGP by the extant laws. He told Smith that the functions, roles, inherent powers and duties of the offices of PSC Chairman and the IGP are unambiguous and are contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Police Act, Police Regulations and Police Service Commission Act. "I appeal to the highly experienced Chairman of the Commission and a well-respected former IGP, not to allow the Police head for collision. "On my appointment as the IGP on the 22nd of June 2016, I assured the President Muhammadu Buhari of my determination to confront crime and criminality in the Country in line with the mantra of His Excellency. I have largely succeeded on this promise as there is hardly any major crime without a breakthrough. "This was made possible with the support of highly dedicated, professional, efficient and committed officers who worked day and night to ensure their arrest and prosecution while others are lazing about in search of posting. The only way to encourage and motivate these officers for greater efficiency is to recommend them for special promotion in line with the general principles of promotion. "These recommendations were duly approved by the Commission and letters of promotion issued to them and the officers posted accordingly and are performing efficiently. For the same Commission to demote them outside their power of discipline to say the least will be arbitrary, selective and discriminatory. "I am however quite certain that the Chairman will not tow this line of action despite petitions from disgruntled officers. If it does, the Police Service Commission, the Nigeria Police and the affected officers will not only be locked in very serious litigations but in controversies and scandals that will not do the Police any good. The IGP stated that the office of the IGP is a creation of law and by virtue of Section 215 the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which endows it with responsibility of the command and control of the police force. Besides, IGP said Section 6 of the Police Act and Section 309 of the Nigeria Police Regulation states also lay credence to the provision of the 1999 Constitution. "Implied in the above is that the IGP is the Grand Commander of the Operations of the Nigeria Police Force and therefore has the power and capacity to know the ability of the officers and access them to determine their suitability for operations and promotions in the Force.

"The principles guiding promotions and on the basis of which the Inspector General of Police can access his officers are spelt out in Section 149 of the Police Regulation".

He said Section 149 of the Police Regulation listed three criteria for assessing officers for promotion and of all the three, Seniority in Rank is the least factor for consideration.

"The drafters of the Act understand that if seniority is made important in the consideration for advancement and promotion in the Force, Officers will merely lazy about and expect to be promoted on the basis of seniority without more.

"Section 165 of the Police Regulation which states that "Seniority, unless combined with merit, efficiency and undoubted suitability for promotion shall not constitute a claim for promotion" is in conformity with the intendment of section 149 of the Act.

The PSC, Idris stated was created by virtue of Section 29 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, just as Section 30 of the Constitution entrusts it with the power to appoint, promote, dismiss or discipline police officers other than the IGP.

"The Power of promotion by the PSC is usually exercisable based on recommendation by the IGP on the general principles guiding promotion which are enumerated in section 149 and 165 of the Police Regulation. "These principles are based on Fitness, knowledge of the duties of the appointment, general capability, training, experience, efficiency, intelligence, zeal and good displayed in the performance of the duties. "Seniority in Rank ordinarily should not constitute a claim to promotion except it is combined with merit, efficiency and suitability.

Once the PSC duly constituted considers and approves the recommendation of the IGP and issue letters of promotion, the Officers are officially informed of their promotion, decorated and posted in line with the new rank. The only way, an officer promoted by a duly constituted PSC in plenary can again be demoted by the same Commission is on the exercise of the Commission's power of discipline. To discipline an Officer in the Police Force, such an officer must be queried and given time within which to defend himself in writing.

"I will not do anything to subvert the powers of the Commission to appoint, promote and discipline officers, I never the less appeal to the Commission not to subvert the Powers of the IGP to recommend his Officers for promotion and discipline on the laid down general statutory principles of promotion and discipline as captured in section 149 of the Police Act.

Meanwhile, a former member of PSC, Ms. Comfort Obi on June 24, 2018 told the press that the Commission only approves promotions of those recommended by the IGP.

Obi, who made the clarification in an interview in Lagos, stressed that there was no truth in the story currently trending in the social media that the Commission carried out illegal promotions.

She said that the Commission had never selected any police personnel for promotion as only the IGP has the prerogative to submit names of those he considers qualified to be elevated or demoted.

"The IGP is in charge of Operations. He knows his men. Recommendations come from him to the PSC for Promotions. The commission had never picked individuals for promotion or for disciplinary action.

On the promotion of some officers in 2018 who were also promoted in 2017, Obi said that the I-GP recommended them for such elevation due to their special performance in their assignments. She said that some officers were also promoted based on the office they occupied and geo-political zone, stressing that the recent list included those who arrested suspected kidnapper, Evans.

"To the best of my knowledge, the officers they are talking about are those involved in, and with the tracking and arrest of Evans. Officer like Abba Kyari and his men. They are doing well. They were recommended and we approved.

"The Force Police Public Relations Officer was given acting capacity rank to be at per with sisters' agencies spokesmen. It is wrong for the force spokesman to be on a lower rank when his colleagues in sister's agencies are of higher ranks.

"Even in acting rank, you are not paid the salary of such rank. Some officers protested when the Commissioner of police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal was promoted from DC to CP.

"I don't know Edgal before this time, but we discovered that his geo-political zone has no CP and above all, there is Edgal's Course mate who is a DIG.

"There are 10 AIGs that are Edgal's mates. He had passed all his exams and no query in his file.

"Some people also protested against Magu's promotion despite the enormous job he is doing. Even though it is the responsibility of the PSC to promote, it does so only when the I-GP recommends it," Obi said.