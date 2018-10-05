Tanzanian Govt Eager to Improve Business Environment

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzanian government is harmonizing functions of regulatory authorities in a bid to improve the business environment.

The deputy permanent secretary in the ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr Edwin Mhede, said on Thursday October 4, 2018 at the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum that the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) in order to harmonise their roles.

He added that TBS has also entered into an agreement with the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura) to harmonize similar roles.

"Many investors were complaining about bureaucracy and too many licenses that is why we decided to harmonize some of the functions of the regulatory bodies. This has been facilitated through the private sector blue print," said he.

In May, the government came up with the blueprint, the document, which is meant to improve the business environment.

The challenges that were to be addressed by the blue print included multi regulatory bodies, too many licenses, the tax burden and policy unpredictability.