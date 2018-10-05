5 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerians Call for Adebayo Shittu's Resignation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timileyin Omilana

Nigerians have called for the resignation of the country's Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, after he admitted he did not undergo the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The minister confirmed he deliberately skipped NYSC, stating that "The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there. I didn't need it to become a member of the state assembly, and that is already a service."

Although the minister recently expressed his willingness to embark on the mandatory NYSC, he noted that he did not violate any law, which commentators have predictably knocked as ridiculous, especially coming from a lawyer.

But a spokesman for NYSC said Shittu's argument was tenable in the face of the law.

Based on this, 55 per cent of respondents called for his resignation taking to consideration Nigeria's former minister of finance Kemi Adeosun, who stepped down from her position after she was accused of using a fake NYSC Exemption Certificate.

Although, Shittu has been penalised by his political party All Progressives Congress by being disqualified from the Oyo state governorship race because of his failure to present his NYSC certificate, a fair share of the poll participants (33 percent) said the minister is meant to be sacked by the Nigerian government.

Although it is the fifteenth day after an online news platform Premium Times alleged that Shittu failed to go for the mandatory one year service, the Nigerian government is yet to react to his failure to serve in the NYSC despite holding public office.

However 12 percent participants opined that Shittu should continue as minister.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Others Lose U.S.$80 Billion to Illicit Financial Outflows Annually

Former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria, South Africa and other African… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.