Nigerians Call for Adebayo Shittu's Resignation

Nigerians have called for the resignation of the country's Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, after he admitted he did not undergo the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The minister confirmed he deliberately skipped NYSC, stating that "The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there. I didn't need it to become a member of the state assembly, and that is already a service."

Although the minister recently expressed his willingness to embark on the mandatory NYSC, he noted that he did not violate any law, which commentators have predictably knocked as ridiculous, especially coming from a lawyer.

But a spokesman for NYSC said Shittu's argument was tenable in the face of the law.

Based on this, 55 per cent of respondents called for his resignation taking to consideration Nigeria's former minister of finance Kemi Adeosun, who stepped down from her position after she was accused of using a fake NYSC Exemption Certificate.

Although, Shittu has been penalised by his political party All Progressives Congress by being disqualified from the Oyo state governorship race because of his failure to present his NYSC certificate, a fair share of the poll participants (33 percent) said the minister is meant to be sacked by the Nigerian government.

Although it is the fifteenth day after an online news platform Premium Times alleged that Shittu failed to go for the mandatory one year service, the Nigerian government is yet to react to his failure to serve in the NYSC despite holding public office.

However 12 percent participants opined that Shittu should continue as minister.