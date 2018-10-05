Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Ex-Wife Challenges Court Ban From Accessing Family Home

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi's ex-wife, Tambudzani has approached the High Court challenging the civil court's decision to bar her from accessing her former home with the newly remarried top government official.

In summons before the top court, Tambudzani complained that the lower court's protection order in favour of the VP was vague and unreasonable.

She also claimed VP Mohadi was not in his right senses when he filed the restraining application against her.

"The order barred me from accessing my matrimonial assets which are subject of the divorce proceedings.

"The first respondent's decision and the prior proceeding were grossly irregular and unlawful in that no consideration was given to where the 1st respondent had the jurisdiction to issue an order in respect of the matter pending before the High Court," she said.

The Beitbridge Senator said it was unreasonable for the court to bar her from accessing the matrimonial home she lived in as well as at their business premises.

Civil court provincial magistrate was cited as the first respondent while VP Mohadi is the second respondent.

Recently, VP Mohadi sensationally claimed that he now feared for his life following an acrimonious fallout with his wife of many years.

He accused her of sending threatening messages on his mobile phone after he had instituted divorce proceedings last year.

VP Mohadi then approached the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order against his ex-wife and an order barring her from selling the couple's matrimonial property before finalisation of their divorce matter.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and given the increasing incidences of people who are killing their spouses for passion, I pray that this honourable court protects me against the threatened violence," he said.

"I have approached this honourable court seeking an order for protection order against the respondent in terms of the Domestic Violence Act, more particularly, in that the respondent is a very abusive person and/or a person of a violent disposition such that I am now leaving in fear for my life."

The couple got married in 1981 under Marriage Act, (Chapter 5:11) before separating in 1999.

VP Mohadi claims that since then, his life has been a "living hell".

Sometime in September last year, Mohadi, then State Security Minister, approached the High Court in Bulawayo seeking the nullification of the couple's marriage, claiming it had irretrievably broken down. The matter is still pending.

On August 10, 2018, Mohadi again petitioned the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order, saying his estranged wife had escalated violence against him.

The VP further said his wife had even gone to the extent of influencing the couple's children to turn against him and to also participate in disposing of its matrimonial property despite the pending High Court matter.

"To live up to her word, the respondent is now influencing the children, in particular, [names withheld] to insult and turn against me and they are also selling some matrimonial property with the blessing of the respondent," Mohadi said.

VP Mohadi said Tambudzani abused him since they got married in 1981 but he stood with her thinking she would change.

According to the VP, during the subsistence of the couple's marriage, the union was blessed with four children and they had also acquired immovable and movable property such as vehicles, tractors and other agricultural equipment, which he said he was prepared to share equally with his former wife.