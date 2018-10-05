Uganda: Security Tight, Roads Blocked As Museveni Holds Meetings Down Town Kampala

Several roads have been sealed-off by security officers and traffic diverted in the Central Business District of Kampala ahead of President Museveni's visit.

Mr Museveni is expected to hold several meetings with different groups of people down town Kampala.

By the time of filing this story, several people were seen walking to their workplaces after the passenger service vehicles they were travelling in were blocked or diverted to different routes.

Check points were also raised at different entry points of Kampala city.

Mr Museveni is expected to meet different people who include; vendors at Nakasero Market, Old Taxi Park, Arcade Owners, PWDs Market, Kireka market, Owino market, according to a statement from State House which added that Mr Musveni's programme starts at 9am.