5 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Singer Viboyo Arrested for Using Obscene Words to Attack Museveni, Kadaga

President Yoweri Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Detectives have arrested local musician Moses Nsubuga popularly known as Viboyo for composing a song in which he allegedly used obscene words to attack government leaders including President Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Mr Vincent Ssekatte, the spokesman of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said Viboyo is detained at Jinja Road Police Station on charges of offensive communication.

"In the song, he abused several leaders and tribes in Uganda which is illegal. He has been in hiding and we had to track him for days until we arrested him in Kampala City. He is being held on offensive communication offences," Mr Ssekatte said on Thursday.

According to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 on offensive communication, "Any person who wilfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both."

Twenty four currency points is an equivalent of Shs480,000.

Police claim that Viboyo said he was tired of the leadership of a Rwandan national in the song he composed in the popular local language, Luganda.

Police said Viboyo called President Museveni buttocks which is illegal.

The singer in the song also accuses leaders of carrying murders of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi and Andrew Kayiira.

Mr Ssekatte said Viboyo is to record a statement today (Friday).

Police have been tough on musicians singing song that they believe to be offensive.

Last year, the police arrested Mr David Mugema, 31, and his producer Jonah Muwanguzi, 23, for disturbing President Museveni's peace.

They are still battling charges of uttering offensive communication in court.

[email protected]

