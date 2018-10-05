5 October 2018

Uganda: Teachers Protest Delayed Salaries

By George Muron

Serere — Teachers in government-aided schools in Serere District on Wednesday stormed the district headquarters protesting delayed salaries.

The more than 100 teachers demanded an explanation why they have not received salaries for the past seven months despite being issued pay-slips.

Mr John Norbert Adome, a teacher at Owiny-Agule Primary School in Kateta Sub-county, said because of the delays he is struggling to make needs meet and has failed to raise school fees for his children.

"Two weeks ago, I had to mortgage my land in order to secure school fees for my two children who study from St Aloysius Teachers College Ngora and Serere Polytechnic. That is how bad the situation is," he lamented.

Mr Adome said his salary arrears amount to Shs6m, which money he is skeptical that may not be paid at once, yet his debts have accumulated.

Mr Joseph Okello, also a teacher at the same school, said they have not had any meaningful explanation from the Serere Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in regard to their delayed salaries. "I am already in a domestic brawl with my wife. She is accusing me of channeling my monthly salary to other women which is not true," Mr Okello complained.

He said it is because of such incidents that some of their colleagues resort to riding boda boda in order to earn a living.

Mr Isa Mboge, the Serere District CAO, denied the allegations saying many staff in the district have been paid salaries except a few isolated cases where some teachers have not received their money.

Mr Mboge explained that the affected staff could be among those on cross transfer.

He said they have not received their salary arrears due to the new payment integration systems that requires verification of their tax codes and Tax Identification Numbers.

