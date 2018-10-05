Uganda: Irrigation Scheme Brings Hope to Rwenzori Farmers

Kabarole — Farmers in Rwenzori Sub-region will soon benefit from a Shs27b Rwengaju Irrigation Scheme in Kabarole District that is currently under construction.

The two-year irrigation scheme was launched last December and it is expected to be completed in October 2019.

The scheme was pledged by President Museveni in 2006 during his visit to Rwengaju Parish and declared it as a 'model village'.

According to the project design, it is meant to benefit model farmers in the sub-county of Busoro in Kabarole District.

The principal engineer of water for production from the Environment ministry, Mr Ronald Kasozi, said since the inception of the irrigation scheme, the number of farmers who have shown interest have been increasing.

Since the kickoff of the irrigation scheme, some of the farmers in Busoro Sub-county are optimistic that it will boost their production.

Mr John Cossy, one of the model farmers, said the irrigation scheme comes at a time when most of the farmers in the area have been facing challenges of dry spell that was affecting their production.

He said during the dry spell, farmers trek more than two kilometres to the valleys to get water for irrigation.

"This irrigation scheme has come to rescue us because, personally, I have been affected by the dry spell over the years but now, I am happy to see that President Museveni has fulfilled the pledge and farmers will no longer trek long distances to look for water for irrigating their crops," Mr Cossy said.

He added that every week, he harvests two bags of passion fruits, all because of irrigating his plants which he thinks will double with the scheme in place.

He hopes to put up more gardens such as for cabbage when the new irrigation scheme is complete.

"When you visit Mpanga and Kabudaire markets, you find all the food items there come from Busoro Sub-county and that one tells you that we need an irrigation scheme to boost our production," Mr Cossy explained.

Ms Jane Kamakune, another farmer, said it is now time to start establishing different gardens since water will be available for irrigation.

Kabarole District chairman Richard Rwabuhinga said the irrigation scheme will help farmers to water their crops seasonally to boost their crop production.

Mr Rwabuhinga advised farmers to be organised to benefit from the irrigation scheme to eradicate poverty.

"This irrigation scheme is only meant for farmers to irrigate their crops but not for domestic use such as cooking. I hope it will boost their production," Mr Rwabuhinga said.