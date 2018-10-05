The Uganda People Defense Force in partnership with two non governmental organizations PSI and Pace Uganda have launched a new brand of condoms to prevent HIV/AIDS in the army. Launching the new brand, by the chief of staff in the Land forces Brig Leopold Kyanda at Bombo barracks play ground urged the force to exhibited good behaviour in order to guard against infection.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.