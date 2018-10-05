Namibia: Geingob Mourns Senior Journalist Heita

Photo: The Namibian

Desie Heita was a senior journalist at New Era.

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday joined the media fraternity and the nation in mourning the death of Desie Heita, who was a senior journalist at New Era.

Heita died in a freak accident at home in Windhoek on Thursday morning. He was 39.

A press statement sent out yesterday by the presidential press secretary, Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari, said Geingob had learned with sadness about the untimely death of Heita.

The statement quotes Geingob as saying: "The media landscape has lost a diligent and committed journalist".

"President Geingob lauds the excellent contributions of the late Mr Heita to the growth of the media landscape in Namibia.

New Era Publications chief executive officer Audrin Mathe told The Namibian yesterday morning that through his work, Heita touched lives across the length and breadth of Namibia.

"At the time of his death, Heita, who had been with the corporation for 10 years, was an associate editor assigned to the weekly Kundana newspaper and manning the New Era business desk," Mathe said.

The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, yesterday said the nation has lost "a diligent journalist and editor".

In a short message he put up on the Namibian Editors' WhatsApp group, Amupadhi said "Desie's family, friends and colleagues should be comforted by the memories of gentility and clarity of thought that he leaves all of us with".

New Era managing editor Toivo Ndjebela, who was also a long-time friend, said as a colleague, Heita was the true embodiment of professionalism.

"When ratings agencies were bothering us in Namibia, he would be the go-to guy who would be able to interpret what all that meant to us," Ndjebela said.

He added that Heita loved to make friends, as evidenced by the number of people who flocked to his house yesterday when they heard about the freak accident.

Ndjebela said the deceased loved guiding others and urging them in the right direction, and took care of his four-year-old daughter.

"He was a great cook, who loved to cook for his friends. He would always invite his friends over, put on an apron, and cook for them," Ndjebela noted.

"I lost a friend who believed in me. At work, I lost a capable assistant who brought something different to the table regarding strategic thinking and planning because he was good at that," he said.