Namibia: Contractor Fails to Deliver Exam Materials

THERE WAS chaos in the Omusati region yesterday when close to 70 Grade 12 pupils were literally held 'hostage' and were unable to do their physical science practical examinations after a contractor failed to deliver the examination laboratory materials.

The pupils had to remain at their respective schools to prevent them from getting in touch with pupils from other schools who had already done their practicals in the morning.

The situation came to light when concerned parents called The Namibian to complain that their children had not taken the exam as expected. The parents were also worried that the examination would be nullified.

"Others wrote at eight (08h00), but now it's almost noon, and they are still waiting. They are locked up in the laboratories to prevent communication with those who had already written their exams," a parent explained.

Other parents also confirmed this situation.

The region was short of 390 mounted pulleys, plus other materials, and about 10 schools were affected. By lunch hour yesterday, only two schools - the Ruacana High School and the Onawa Senior Secondary School in the Onesi constituency - had been sorted out.

Omusati education director Laban Shapange told The Namibian yesterday that their supplier, Lab-Tech Suppliers Namibia's operations manager, Shiwa Heita, had deceived them.

Shapange said they placed a purchase order with the company before the end of July, but until yesterday at 22h00, they still had a materials shortage. He further accused the contractor of being dishonest in that he had led them to believe that he would be able to deliver.

"It is these BEEs (which are) letting us down. The company is incompetent. Our own Namibian company. He knew these things were not delivered, but each time the regional examination officer called him, he would not answer, or he would miscommunicate," Shapange stressed.

He added that he is not sure how this company was selected from the head office because when someone receives a tender of more than N$500 000, they are supposed to submit a performance guarantee.

"But this company was asking that we pay N$150 000 upfront. This was already a sign that they are not competent," he said.

Shapange said by Wednesday when they realised that the exam materials were still not delivered, Heita promised to have them sorted out by 20h00 the same day.

"He said they were busy manufacturing the material at a vocational training centre at Ongwediva, and that I should send a car to pick them up. When I sent my driver there, he said they were no longer there because they would be charged overtime to operate from those premises, and that they had moved to a shebeen at Omusati Gwooposa in the Omaalala constituency," he narrated.

Shapange said when his colleagues arrived at Omaalala around 22h00, not a single mount pulley had been done, and they had to leave and work on plan B. "We had to identify which material is not at which centre. We then had to consult other schools to arrange for materials, while we kept the pupils hostage to avoid contact with those who had already written," he said.

Shapange said they communicated with the director of national examinations, who advised that as long as the examinations are not jeopardised, it should not be a problem.

He said they also communicated the dilemma to education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp.

Heita yesterday denied that the company received the purchase order at the end of July, but that he picked it up on 7 August. He said his company needed four weeks to deliver, but they did not manage to get financing from the bank, and the ministry refused to fund the job so that they could have delivered on time. He promised to send proof of his claims, but this was not done at the time of going to print. Heita also told The Namibian that the tender from the ministry did not have a clause for him to submit a performance guarantee.

Steenkamp could not be reached for comment.