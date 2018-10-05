Namibia: Knife Killer Sentenced to 30-Year Jail Term

A KATIMA Mulilo taxi operator who murdered his long-term girlfriend in a knife attack in February 2012 has received a jail term of 30 years at the end of his trial in the Oshakati High Court.

"Thou shall not kill," judge Herman January reminded Sonny Josepher Mbeha during his sentencing, while also pointing out to him that Namibia's Constitution specifically protects the right to life.

Judge January noted that Mbeha stabbed his girlfriend, Melody Mbolowa Monde, indiscriminately 18 times when he murdered her at Katima Mulilo on 14 February 2012.

Having also noted that Mbeha (38) had been in custody for more than six-and-a-half years by the time of his sentencing at the end of last week, judge January sentenced him to 30 years' imprisonment on a charge of murder and two concurrent jail terms of six months each on two counts of assault by threat.

Mbeha denied guilt on the charges during his trial, and claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Monde (36) after she had threatened him with a knife in the house where she lived at Katima Mulilo.

He claimed he stabbed her only in the thigh and one hand - but according to an autopsy report, there were 18 stab wounds on Monde's body, including nine stab injuries to her chest and abdomen, and one deep stab injury to her neck.

However, with two eyewitnesses having recounted to the court that they saw Mbeha stab Monde, before he also threatened the two witnesses with the knife, causing them to flee from the house, judge January rejected Mbeha's defence, and convicted him of murder and two counts of assault by threat in June this year.

The court heard that Mbeha and Monde, who were romantically involved for about five years, were experiencing problems in their relationship in the months leading up to the stabbing.

While denying that he murdered Monde, Mbeha admitted that she laid a complaint against him with the police on 23 December 2011, when she reported that he had pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her.

Mbeha told the judge he suspected a third person was interfering in his and Monde's relationship after he had seen text messages on her cellphone that raised his suspicions.

After he was found guilty, Mbeha told the court he felt bad about the incident and extended an apology to Monde's family and society, judge January recounted during the sentencing.

Mbeha also said he had realised in hindsight that he should have solved the problem in his and Monde's relationship by consulting a social worker and elders in their families.

Judge January remarked that he was taking the period Mbeha spent in custody before his trial was concluded into account when deciding his sentence.

He also stated: "Whatever sentence this court imposes or remorse shown by the accused will not revive [Monde]. The court must, however, impose a sentence reflecting that the right to life must be respected, is sacred, and cannot be taken for granted."

Legal aid lawyer Godfrey Bondai represented Mbeha during the trial. Deputy prosecutor general Johan Pienaar represented the state.