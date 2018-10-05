Namibia: NSFAF Withdraws Funding for Medical Students

THE Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund has withdrawn funding to medical students at the University of Cavendish in Zambia because of accreditation uncertainty.

NSFAF chief operating officer Eino Emvula informed the students at the university on Monday about the decision to stop funding them. Currently, the NSFAF pays N$87 000 per annum for every student of medicine studying outside the country.

"If the health professions council does not accredit a programme of study in the host country, the same programme is not accredited by the Namibia Qualifications Authority, and the NSFAF cannot fund such," Emvula wrote to the students.

Emvula added that the fund would like to facilitate the transfer of the affected students' awards to related medical studies of their choice at any other accredited institution of higher learning for an accredited programme in Namibia or the SADC region in 2019.

NSFAF acting chief executive officer Kennedy Kandume yesterday told The Namibian that a delegation from the Zambian university is in Namibia to explain the situation.

There are more than 50 medical students at Cavendish. Of this number, Kandume said the NSFAF was funding about 18, while the health ministry is responsible for 34.

Although the NSFAF said they would suspend funding the 18, the health ministry said they will continue funding the 34 students.

Kandume said the Cavendish representatives informed them that the Zambian health professions council withdrew accreditation because of a lack of a medical laboratory.

The university has been using facilities of the University of Zambia for their lab practicals.

According to Kandume, the Zambian health professions council suspended enrolment for the bachelor of medicine and surgery programme from June this year.

The accreditation would be restored after the construction of a laboratory.

"The delegation informed us that plans are underway to construct a laboratory at the university, which will be completed by January next year.

"We will only continue funding once the laboratory is in place for those students who wish to return," said Kandume.

Health permanent secretary Ben Nangombe yesterday also said he had a meeting with the Cavendish delegation on Wednesday to get an explanation on their situation.

"We will continue funding the students already enrolled at that university. The university has been given a deadline to rectify the situation which led to their accreditation withdrawal, which is to build a laboratory soon," he reiterated.

Nangombe, however, said the ministry was reviewing whether they should continue sending students to Zambia in future.

The latest decision by NSFAF follows recent media reports that the studies of 91 Namibian students in Zambia were in limbo after the Zambian health professions council banned certain medical courses at Cavendish and Lusaka Apex Medical University.

The ban was placed due to "serious violations" which were discovered at the last monitoring compliance conducted, after which the council wrote to the affected institutions to address the violations.

Further media reports stated that the universities had been cleared after the remedial action was taken, and students could resume their studies.

However, Cavendish has not been cleared yet.