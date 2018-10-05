Nigeria: Ondo Monarch Remanded for 14 Days Over Court Contempt

Akure — An Ondo State High Court sitting in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area has remanded the Olusupare of Supare-Akoko, Oba Adejoro Adedeji, for contempt of court.

Oba Adedeji was dragged before the court over a chieftaincy title of the Olokeogboran but failed to appear before the court when the case was mentioned.

The court presided over by Justice D. I. Kolawole had earlier in his ruling on July 12, 2017 ordered Oba Adedeji to install one Chief Emmanuel Adekunle Alabi as the Olokeogboran after his selection by the quarter's screening committee.

The monarch, however, refused to obey the order of the court and the counsel to the king, Mallam Ashiru Ganiyu, argued to justify the action of the monarch but was overruled by the judge. The counsel to Olokeogboran, Tunji Osho, prayed the court to commit the monarch to prison for disobeying court order.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Kolawole ruled that Oba Adedeji should be remanded in prison custody for 14 days for contempt of court.

He also ordered the Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, to immediately arrest the monarch and hand him over to the state prison officials.