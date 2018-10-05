5 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We Will Bring Silverware Home - Youth Athletes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian athletes have are optimistic to bring the country top honours in the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from tomorrow.

Speaking before departing to Buenos Aires, Dennis Mhini who will feature in swimming said that they have been prepared well ahead of the Games and call the all Tanzanians to give them moral support.

Mhini who trained in United States and later in the country under coach, Michael Livingstone, said he will make efforts to score good marks in the Games and promote the name of the country abroad.

"We are ready for the challenges, I know it is not easy task, but we have trained hard in order to win medals or to improve our personal time best, we have challenges in the infrastructures like swimming facilities including modern swimming pool," said Mhini.

Apart of Mhini, another swimmer in the team is Sonia Tumiotto who will connect direct to Buenos Aires from London.

Swimming coach, Michael Livingstone said they are entitled for medals, but they are mostly focus on improving the personal time best.

"I know, most of Tanzanians hope the team will win medals, in swimming there is swimmer's time, you can fail to win medal, but improve your personal time, I call swimmers and runners to struggle for the best results," said Livingstone.

He said that they have trained well and believe they will attain their target. On her part, the runners coach, Mwinga Mwanjala said runners are ready for the event and they hope to give their best.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) chairman Imani Dominick also expressed optimism, saying they would win medals in the event. Dominick said the swimmers have improved their personal time and hopeful they will do the best.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Wants Gas Talks Expedited

President John Magufuli has sought the support of newly appointed Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania in speeding up talks… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.