PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday received credentials of five new ambassadors, encouraging them to attract more investors from their countries to invest especially in the energy sector.

The new envoys who presented their credentials at the State House in Dar es Salaam are Peter Van Acker from Belgium, Elisabeth Jacobsen from Norway, Anders Sjöberg from Sweden, Hamdi Abu Ali from Palestine and Mubarak Falen Alsehaijan from Kuwait.

President Magufuli said investments in the energy sector were critical in the realisation of the country's objective to attain the industrial-driven economy.

Speaking on behalf of the president in a Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) televised ceremony, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said during their talks with the Norwegian Ambassador, Ms Jacobsen, Dr Magufuli reminded the envoy about the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Lindi region, asking her to assist in pushing for its execution.

Norwegian Company Statoil will execute the LNG project in joint venture with BG/ShelPresident Magufuli reportedly raised concern over the slow pace of the talks on the liquefaction facility.

"We would like to see the progress of the project because the country has sufficient natural gas and land for the construction of the LNG plant has already been allocated," said Dr Magufuli.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Energy, actual construction of the plant for processing natural gas into liquefied form is expected to commence on 2022, costing 30 billion US dollars (over 65tri/-).

Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani told the august house in Dodoma that the government was doing well in its negotiations with multinational firms that are interested in the project. During their talks with new Swedish Ambassador to Tanzania, President Magufuli informed the envoy about the mega Rufiji Hydroelectricity Project at Stiegler's Gorge that is expected to boost power supply in the country.

He said currently the country was generating only 1,500 megawatts, noting that if the nation was to attain the industrial based economy, it will need additional power.

"The Rufiji hydropower project will have the capacity to generate 2100 megawatts, which are critical in executing the country's focus to the industrial economy," he said.

The president further clarified that execution of the power project will take only 1.5 per cent of the entire area of Selous Game Reserve. "Selous reserves wild game and forests, it's not only important to Tanzania but also the world at large... that is why the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) inscribed it on the World Heritage list," he said.

He said without executing the project, Tanzanians will be forced to continue cutting down trees for charcoal as the main source of energy in the country, with grave consequences on the game reserve.

President Magufuli, however, noted that Tanzania was among few countries that have allocated 32.5 per cent of their land for game and forest reserves.

The envoys commended the strong diplomatic relations between Tanzania and their respective countries, pledging to foster cooperation in trade, investment, technology, tourism and social services.

President Magufuli commended the diplomats for their appointments to represent their countries in Tanzania, assuring them of continued cooperation