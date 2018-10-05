Namibia: Guard On Trial for Murder Denied Bail

WINDHOEK - Following one month of trying to convince the court to release him on bail, a security guard who stands accused of raping and killing Theresia Pietersen, 32, was denied bail by the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley denied Tuhemwe Dinyando, 32, to be released on bail, saying it won't be in the public's interest nor administration of justice.

The court noted there is a strong prima facie case against Dinyando, but the state failed to prove that he will abscond or has the means to.

Dinyando faces a charge of murder and rape for intentionally killing and raping Pietersen on April 09, according to the prosecution.

Pietersen's half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between the Western Bypass and Unam's main campus on April 10.

Police reports further indicate that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando during a night out. It is alleged Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. Thereafter, Pietersen broke away from her friends only for her lifeless body to be discovered between the Western Bypass and Unam's main campus the next day.

The police have indicated that one of Dinyando's colleagues saw the two together and they were engaged in an argument when they left his room the night before Pietersen was discovered dead.

During the bail hearing, Dinyando pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his own defence, he said although he was with Pietersen the night before she died he did not kill her. According to him they had consensual sex and he paid Pietersen N$200. He testified that he escorted Pietersen to the gate but he has no idea what happened to Pietersen after they parted ways on that fateful night.

Dinyando is being represented by defense lawyer Milton Engelbrecht with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting.

Dinyando is expected to return in court on November 29 after the court postponed his case for further police investigations.

