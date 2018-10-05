Nigeria: PDP Convention - I Want to Be Remembered As Agent of Peace, Prosperity - Mark

Photo: AllAfrica

Logos of the leading Nigerian political parties - the All Progressives Congress and the People Democratic Congress

Former Senate President David Mark says wants to serve and be remembered as the agent that brought peace, unity and prosperity to all Nigerians.

Mark is one the Presidential Aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former senate president said this in a statement in Abuja to welcome the party delegates to the National convention of PDP holding in Port-Harcourt, Rivers billed for Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

He said that the time had come to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing Nigeria.

Mark said that he presented himself as a worthy servant and vehicle for achieving the rescue mission of Nigeria.

He said: "My antecedent over the years, both in the military and political engagements, unarguably places me in a solid position to lead this effort.

"I also have enough experience in the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government to drive this mission for the wellbeing of our beloved nation.

"I make bold to state that I am most prepared and ready to serve my fatherland. I will remain the last man standing for the party.

"I have kept faith with the party, I have been tried and tested and I remain steadfast.

"In the words of Martin Luther King Jnr, the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenge and adversity."

"I am your true servant. I will not let you down. My desire is to serve and be remembered as the agent that brought peace, unity and prosperity to all Nigerians."

He added that the PDP which had gone through its moments of self examination was now more than ever before well positioned to deliver to Nigerians on their yearnings and aspirations.

"I have been with the party through thick and thin, especially in our most trying moments after our defeat in 2015.

"Believing that we will overcome, I stood firm and committed myself to rebuilding and rebranding the party which to the glory of God is once more a very beautiful bride admired by all."(NAN)