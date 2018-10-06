Rwanda: High Court Grants Bail to Diane, Adeline Rwigara

High Court on Friday granted bail to Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline Mukamugemanyi-Rwigara, saying that some of the reasons for which they had been remanded no longer existed.

In applying for bail earlier this week, the two women stated that since prosecution had concluded investigations for the charges they stand accused; it was tenable to grant them bail because they won't be in position to tamper with evidence.

On the concern earlier raised by prosecution that the accused would flee from justice, the judge ruled that this should not be of concern saying that the law sets conditions under which suspects are granted bail.

Among the conditions set by the judge, the two suspects will not be allowed to leave the precincts of Kigali without the permission of court and were also ordered to submit their travel documents to prosecution.

The duo, together with four others who are at large, face a joint charge of inciting insurrection while Diane Rwigara faces an additional charge of forgery, which was discovered by the National Electoral Commission during the evaluation of nominations for the presidential elections held last year.

Diane, who had earlier expressed interest in running for president, is said to have failed to get the required 500 signatures endorsing her nomination and resorted to forging them.

Some of the signatories she presented were later discovered to have been long deceased.

Mukamugemanyi also faces a separate charge of divisionism and discrimination.

The two were arrested late last year alongside Diane's sibling, Anne Rwigara who was later granted bail by Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.

Prosecution reacts

Meanwhile, in a tweet on their official handle, the National Public Prosecution Authority said they respect the decision of the court much as they have strong reason to oppose bail.

"We will consider to whether or not challenge it. We will also prepare for the trial in substance," reads part of the tweet by prosecution.

-- Rwanda Prosecution (@ProsecutionRw) October 5, 2018

Court set November 7 for the trial to begin in substance.