Nigeria: APC Dissolves Zamfara State Executive

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the entire party executives in Zamfara State.

The party said all factions in Zamfara State had been dissolved.

APC also said it had not cleared anyone to contest against the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani.

In a statement issued Friday by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said it had inaugurated a committee to conduct fresh governorship and legislative primaries in Zamfara State.

The party further warned the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, and the dissolved executives in the state not to interfere in the primaries.

The satement said that governorship and legislative primaries will hold on Saturday, October 6, and Sunday, October 7.

On the report that the NWC had withdrawn the candidacy of Senator Shehu Sani, the party said the only aspirant for the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat was Senator Sani , adding that it has not approved any other primary to hold in the area on Saturday.

There have been speculations that the National Working Committee has withdrawn the automatic ticket given to Senator Sani following protest by his opponents who were disqualified.

One of the disqualified aspirants and Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on Political Matters, Mallam Uba Sani, went to court to challenge his disqualification and was granted an ex-parte order asking parties in the exercise to maintain status quo ante and not to conduct any primary in the area pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The case was adjourned to October 20 for mention.

Nabena told journalists that the party had not cleared any other aspirant to contest the seat, saying whatever the state government is doing is not sanctioned by the party.

Nabena said "we have only one aspirant for zone 2 in Kaduna which is Kaduna Central Senatorial district and that person is Senator Shehu Sani. We have not endorsed any primary to hold in the area tomorrow and so, whatever the state governor is doing is not sanctioned and not recognised."