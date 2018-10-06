Zimbabwe's Active Mobile Subscriptions Hit 12.2million

Zimbabwe's active mobile subscriber database has reached an all time high after a 3.1% increase to reach 87.7% from 84.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

As reflected in the second quarter sector performance results released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) yesterday, the country's active mobile subscriptions now sit at 12,2 million from the 11,7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

State owned mobile network operator, NetOne, was the major mover with 2.9 million subscribers after recording a 10.1% increase from its previous 2.6 million mobile users recorded in the first quarter of the year.

An extract from the POTRAZ second quarter sector performance results for the year 2018 showing the country'a active mobile subscription database

However, perennial leaders Econet Wireless, maintained its market leadership position with 8 million subscribers recorded in the second quarter of 2018 to leverage on a 4.5% increase from 7.7 million mobile users recorded in previous quarter.

Telecel was the only operator to register a decline in active subscriptions after recording a negative 13.1% decline in its active mobile subscriptions from 1.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 down to 1,25 million realized in the previous quarter.

Other notable highlights from POTRAZ's sector performance report was the increase of mobile voice traffic by 9.1% to record 1.2 billion minutes in the second quarter of 2018 from 1.10 billion minutes recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Inbound and outbound roaming traffic decreased by 28% and 24% respectively as compared to the statistics recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

The increase in the Internet penetration rate saw used international outgoing internet bandwidth capacity increasing by 56.6% to record 24,733 Mbps in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the 15,790 Mbps consumed in the first quarter of 2018.