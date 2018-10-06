Kenya: NSE Closes Week On a Low As Turnover Drop 17.1 Percent to Ksh3.4 Billion

Nairobi, Kenya — The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) closed the week's trading on a low note compared to last week, as the bourse lost almost a whole day on Monday when its systems experienced a technical hitch.

The market closed the week with a total of 105.6 million shares valued at Ksh3.4 billion, against 126 million shares valued at Ksh4.1 billion posted last week.

The NSE was on Monday this week forced to adjust its trading hours after its Automated Trading System (ATS) developed a technical problem, delaying opening of trading.

The bourse however resumed in the afternoon after the hitch was addressed.

Telecommunication Company Safaricom was the week's main feature with 55.9 million shares valued at Ksh1.3 billion changing hands at between Ksh24.00 and Ksh24.75. This represented 39.98 per cent of the week's traded value.

The banking sector had shares worth Ksh1.0 billion transacted which accounted for 30.53 per cent of the week's traded value. Equity Group actively moved 14.4 million shares valued at Ksh576 million during the week at between Ksh39.25 and Ksh41.75.

KCB Group closed the week 3.13 per cent lower to Ksh38.75 moving 8.8 million shares valued at Ksh350.5 million. Standard Chartered down 0.52 per cent to Ksh190.00 moved 202,000 shares worth Ksh38.6 million.

The manufacturing and allied sector came in close thirds in market control with shares worth Ksh822 million transacted, which represented 23.94 per cent of the week's traded value.

East Africa Breweries Limited up 0.54 per cent to settle at Ksh186.00 actively moved 4.2 million shares valued at Ksh811 million.

The construction and allied sector had shares worth Ksh90.6 million transacted which accounted for 2.64 per cent of the week's traded value. Bamburi Cement moved 568,000 shares valued Ksh83.0 million at between Ksh146.00 and Ksh150.00.

Crown Paints Kenya moved 85,000 shares worth Ksh7.3 million and closed the week at Ksh85.50.

The energy and petroleum sector had shares worth Ksh61.1 million transacted which accounted for 1.78 per cent of the week's traded value. Kengen moved 4.3 million valued Ksh29.1 million at between Ksh6.75 and Ksh7.00.

Kenya power had 4.6 million shares valued at Ksh21.0 million and closed the week at Ksh4.50.

The insurance sector had shares worth Ksh18.0 million traded and accounted for 0.53 per cent of the week's turnover.

Jubilee Holdings actively moved 25,000 shares worth Ksh11.8 million at between Ksh455.00 and Ksh477.00. CIC down 3.57 per cent to Ksh4.05 with 630,000 shares valued at Ksh2.6 million transacted.

Britam Holdings had 199,000 shares valued at Ksh2.1 million and closed the week at Ksh10.85.

The commercial and services sector had shares worth Ksh11.06 million transacted which represented 0.32 per cent of the week's traded value. Nation Media moved 81,000 shares valued at Ksh5.6 million during the week at between Ksh69.50 and Ksh72.00.

Kenya Airways moved 261,000 shares valued at 3.0 million and closed the week at Ksh12.35. ScanGroup down 3.82 per cent to Ksh15.10 had 114,000 shares valued at Ksh1.6M realized.

In the market indices, The NSE 20 share lost 10.52points to settle at 2864.99. All Share Index (NASI) was up 1.21 points to settle at.150.88. The NSE 25 Share index shaved-off 9.16 points or 0.24 per cent to stand at 3809.99.

The bond market on the other had registered a slight gain with bonds worth Ksh11.23 billion transacted compared to Ksh11.20 billion posted the previous week.