5 October 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'We'll Investigate Without FBI'

By Tonita Copson

The Technical Investigative Team set up by President George M. Weah to probe into the alleged missing L$16 billion says it will proceed with the investigation with or without the intervention of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team.

The team comprises of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), National Security Agency (NSA) and Liberia National Police (LNP).

Addressing the Information Ministry press briefing Thursday, Mr. Alex Cuffy, Chief Executive Officer at FIU disclosed that the team will take into consideration authorization, printing and ordering of the banknotes in the country.

Mr. Cuffy assured Liberians that the team will ensure that the matter is investigated to the end, and called for patience, noting that financial crime takes time to be concluded.

According to him, the government's stance to invite the assistance of its International partners and local organizations was aimed at ensuring transparency in the process.

"There is space for foreign investigators to come and work with the team, but the team will still finish the task before them," he said.

The FIU boss told the press conference that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit and Liberia National Police have the capacity to complete the investigation because they consider such duty as patriotic.

He also disclosed that the investigative team will look into the US$25 million announced by President George Weah to be infused into the Liberian economic.

The technical team assured the investigation will reach a logical conclusion and findings submitted to the government.

Mr. Cuffy however, urged all officials especially members of the Executive and Legislative Branches of government to reframe from making public statements on the matter, as doing so will undermine the investigation.

Also speaking, LACC Commissioner for Investigation and Enforcement, Charles Gibson, said the investigative team has no problem with the CBL press statement because the bank was doing its statuary work.

Meanwhile, Gibson disclosed that another list of persons of interest will be released soon, while someone of those currently on the travel ban listing will be looked into and be removed if necessary.

