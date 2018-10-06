6 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Olinda Reveals She Is Pregnant and Expecting a Baby Girl

By Audience Mutema

United Kingdom based businesswoman, Olinda Chapel has revealed she was pregnant and was expecting a child with musician Tytan, born Njabulo Nkomo.

She revealed this in a video circulating on social media platforms.

Olinda, now Mrs Nkomo, indirectly revealed the unborn child's sex as she refers to it as a "little princess".

The controversial business woman and socialite is founder of Olinda Chapel Foundation and was once married to another musician, Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, with the marriage breaking up.

Before the messy break up, Olinda accused the controversial rapper of being involved in some extra martial affairs.

