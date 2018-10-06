Zimbabwe/South Africa: Billiat Lands Absa Premiership Monthly Award... Still Keen to Move Overseas

Photo: newzimbabwe

Khama Billiat celebrates with team mates after scoring (file photo).

ZIMBABWE international and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat capped off a successful month for his South African paymasters after being named the Absa Premiership Player of the Month for September on Thursday.

The 28-year-old playmaker' who was signed by Chiefs on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season' was rewarded for his two goals and two assists in the three matches the club played in September.

Billiat scored a double against Cape Town City and created a goal each in the wins over Free State Stars and AmaZulu.

The judges felt Billiat hugely impressed with his performances over the last month and was a key player in Chiefs' exciting attacking display as they recovered superbly after facing a difficult start to the season which saw his side go four matches without a league win in August.

Chiefs began September with a 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United in the PSL.

They then went on a winning streak' thrashing Cape Town City 4-1 away' beating Free State Stars 2-0 away' and then winning 2-0 at home against AmaZulu.

Khama Billiat and Giovanni Solinas,of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 Coach and Player of the Month for September Announcement at the PSL Offices, Johannesburg on 04 October 2018 ©Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

In fact Kaizer Chiefs cleaned up at the Absa Premiership awards for September' coach Giovanni Solinas walking away with Coach of the Month in addition to Billiat winning Player of the Month.

Billiat credited his success in his maiden season at Kaizer Chiefs to the cordial relationship he enjoys with the club's Italian coach Giovanni Solinas and the unity of purpose in the side.

The Italian coach has been full of praise for his marquee signing since the start of the 2018/19 season, even bowing to the Zimbabwean star after substituting him late into a victory last month.

Billiat, who has five goals and nine assists in 12 appearances in all competitions, believes that the relationship he has with Solinas - an award winner himself on Thursday - is helping him perform on the field.

"I'm grateful to have a coach like him, but most importantly, it's about the team," Billiat said. "I don't see it as something special, it's always like that. I'm grateful for the love that he has for me, and I love him too, just like everyone. I love the relationship that I have with him."

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy prodigy also reiterated his desire to take his talent to Europe.

"Every player wants to play in Europe, but it can only happen when you're doing good. I don't think that I've done enough. I always want to do better and improve my game," he said.

Billiat will now be looking to continue his fine form over the weekend before reporting for international duty, with Chiefs set to do battle with Polokwane City behind closed doors on Saturday night.

Chiefs were penalised by the PSL for destruction that ensued earlier in the year at the Durban stadium after their 2-0 loss to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.