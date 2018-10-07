Seychelles-India Day Highlights Origins of Creole Nation

The Indian community in Seychelles is joining with locals and visitors this weekend to celebrate the 6th Seychelles-India Day -- an event which recognises one of the key historical origins that helped create the Creole nation.

The Seychelles-India Day, a tradition since 2013, highlights the Seychelles-Indian origin and the Indian Culture in a weekend of activities in the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Ramakrishnan Ramu Pillay, the Chairperson of the Indian Association in Seychelles that spearheads the annual event, told SNA that this day is a time to celebrate the long-standing relations of two great cultures.

He added that "the Indians works very hard throughout the year to support the economy of Seychelles. This is a time for them to celebrate."

As is customary every year, the event gives the opportunity to taste Indian foods, admire and buy authentic Indian arts, clothes, jewellery and handicrafts and watch musical entertainment by Bollywood stars.

Pillay said that this event spanned over a month in which several sports activities were organised locally.

According to the media executive for the Seychelles-India Day 2018 committee, Dharam Vir Sharm, several activities were on this year's calendar with major activities starting on Friday.

This included "an 'India-Seychelles Relations' exhibition, a fun-fair showcasing India, Bollywood Gala Night with Indian celebrities such as actors, choreographers, dancers, singers, musicians and workshops related to sports and social projects."

October is chosen for the Seychelles-India Day as it marks the birth anniversary of Shri Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Gandhi was an Indian political and civil rights leader who played an important role in India's struggle for independence. Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa which served as a turning point in his political career.

As part of this year's celebration, a well-known reggae group from South Africa performed on Friday night. The group "One People' known previously as 'Slaves' was the group that backed South Africa's international reggae star -- Lucky Dube -- who was shot dead in Johannesburg on October 18, 2007.